No VVPAT Machines in Satara Municipal Polls, Says District Administration

The district will conduct elections for nine municipal councils and one nagar panchayat on December 2, while the vote counting will take place on December 3. District Collector Santosh Patil informed that nomination forms can be submitted from November 10 to November 17. He clarified that VVPAT machines will not be used in these municipal elections. He was speaking during a press conference held at the District Collectorate office in Satara, where Municipal Administration Deputy Commissioner Abhijit Bapat was also present. The district election code of conduct came into effect on November 4 and will remain active throughout the election period.

Patil stated that nomination forms can be filled online between November 10 and November 17 until 2 PM. Candidates must submit their printed applications by 3 PM on the same dates after filling them on the official website https://mahasecelec.in. He explained that the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission are two separate constitutional bodies. The voter list prepared by the national commission is used for local body elections, and this particular list is valid up to July 1, 2025. No modifications will be allowed except removing duplicate entries.

The District Collector further said that both election commissions have different types of voting machines designed according to their respective election formats. Municipal elections require voters to select two to three candidates depending on their wards. Hence, VVPAT machines cannot be used in this system. He also emphasized that strict monitoring will be maintained to ensure transparency in voting and financial expenditure. Guidelines regarding candidate spending limits have been updated according to the category of municipal body. Additional arrangements are being planned to ensure the smooth conduct of polling and counting.

Election Schedule

Online Nomination Filing: November 10 to November 17 (till 2 PM)

Submission of Printed Nomination Forms: November 10 to November 17 (till 3 PM)

Scrutiny of Forms & Valid Candidate List: From November 18 (11 AM onwards)

Last Date to Withdraw Nomination: November 21 (If appeals, then November 25)

Symbol Allocation & Final Candidate List: November 26

Voting Date: December 2 (7:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Counting & Results: December 3

Voters & Polling Booths

Male Voters: 1,91,464

Female Voters: 1,94,732

Other Voters: 59

Total Voters: 3,86,455

Polling Booths: 437

Expenditure Limit for Candidates