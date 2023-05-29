No water cut for Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on May 30

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has earlier scheduled to cut water at Kamothe node on May 30, has been postponed and regular water supply will be provided to the residents.

This development came after residents expressed their resentment over the water cut during extreme summer, Mumbai Live reported.

Earlier, CIDCO has informed that due to the maintenance work carried out by NMMC, there will be no water supply in sector 1-11 and sector 33-36 on May 30. The water supply will be restored gradually in phases starting from May 31.

Areas to be affected are Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Sanpada, Kamothe, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli and parts of Kharghar. The civic officials urged the city residents to store enough water in advance and use it judiciously.