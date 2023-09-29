No water cut in Mumbai till June 2024," assures BMC after sufficient lake levels

The lake levels of seven lakes supplying water to the city reached 99.6 % on Wednesday at 6am. Due to sufficient lake levels, there will be no water cuts in the city till the next monsoon, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Earlier in August, BMC officials had said that it may have to apply water cuts if lake levels do not reach around 100% by October 1. We need 100% lake levels as of October 1 for the city to have enough water till June 15.” said a senior BMC official.

Officials had said that the non-monsoons period calculated by the hydraulic engineer department is from October 1 to June 15 and the dry patch in August was a cause for concern.However, between 6am on September 24 to 6 am on September 25, various lakes received rainfall in double digits. Modak Sagar Lake received 51mm rainfall, Bhatsa 42mm Tansa 23mm, and Middle Vaitarna 19mm, raising the lake levels to 98.93% on September 25, to 99.22% on September 26, and 99.66% on September 27.Confirming the development of no water cut, Purshottam Malwade, Hydraulic Engineer, BMC, said “Now there is no need to impose cut.” The BMC supplies 3900 million liters of water every day through the seven lakes to Mumbai.