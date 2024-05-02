“Not Based on Facts and Reality”: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Slams PM Modi for Speeches

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharadchandra Pawar, on Thursday voiced criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pawar remarked that his speeches were not based on facts and reality.

Addressing reporters, Pawar accused PM Modi of neglecting to address the fundamental issues confronting the populace and instead diverting their attention. "I have never seen a prime minister earlier whose speeches were not based on facts and reality. He is satisfied with targeting me and Uddhav Thackeray," Pawar said.

Wondering why Maharashtra was voting in five phases in the current Lok Sabha elections, he said, It is because Modi can campaign here as much as possible. Those in power are worried." He alleged that PM Modi's frequent remark that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc would bring reservation based on religion, was an attempt to create social tension.

Pawar's NCP (SP) is contesting 10 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, aligning with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition alongside Shiv Sena (UBT), which is competing for 21 seats, and Congress, contesting 17 seats.