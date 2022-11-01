Not necessary to address every allegation says, Kishori Pednekar on SRA flat scam

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar walked out of the Dadar police station after 2.5 hour of questioning in being summoned in connection with Worli Gomantak Janata Slum Rehabiliation Authority (SRA) colony.

According to the report of The Indian Express, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's allegations of her illegal possession of apartments, Pednekar said that all allegations need not be addressed. "I told the police that I will cooperate with all police investigations, but I am busy for three days. This was misrepresented in the media and it was said that I am not willing to cooperate with the police." she said.

Your watch shows 2.5 hours of questioning, but we (police and I) had informal talks for a while. I answered all questions to the best of my knowledge. There is not even 10 percent truth in what is being said about me. I am going to take a legal recourse and all cooperation will be given," she said.