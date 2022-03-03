OBC Reservation: Local bodies elections be held without OBC reservation; SC directs Maha govt

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government and State Election Commission not to act upon the interim report of Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission which recommended a grant of 27% OBC quota in local bodies election & said local bodies elections be held without OBC reservation.

The Supreme Court has slammed the state government on the first day of the convention while the entire state is watching the OBC reservation. The apex court has directed the Maharashtra government and the state election commission not to act on the commission's interim report till further orders.

The report recommended 27% OBC quota in local body elections. The apex court also said that local body elections should be held without OBC reservation. This has come as a shock to the state government awaiting OBC reservation. The State Backward Classes report does not provide sufficient information on the political representation of OBCs. The apex court also said that there was no clarity on the basis for which the report was prepared.