Ola-Uber hikes fares by 12 to 16 per cent

After the increase in fuel prices in the country, now travel is also expensive. Ola-Uber in cities including Mumbai has increased fares by 12 to 16 per cent. Both the companies have hiked fares by 12 to 15 per cent on account of sharp rise in CNG and LNG prices.

In Mumbai, the growth is 15 per cent. Rickshaw taxi drivers' unions in Mumbai have demanded an increase in taxi and rickshaw fares.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) has increased price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by ₹4.50/SMC and ₹5/kg from the midnight of April 12, 2022.