One killed, five injured in bus-tanker collision on Nagpur-Hyderabad highway

A tragic collision between a passenger bus and a tanker has occurred in Wardha, resulting in one fatality and five severe injuries. The injured individuals have been swiftly transported to AIIMS Hospital in Nagpur for urgent medical attention. The incident unfolded at Barbadi Shivara on the Nagpur-Hyderabad national highway and is currently under investigation by Wardha police.

The mishap transpired when a speeding truck attempted to overtake a petrol tanker and ended up colliding with it. The ill-fated event transpired at Barbadi on the Nagpur-Hyderabad national highway, claiming the life of one passenger and leaving five others grievously wounded. The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj Kulkarni (48), hailing from Balharshah in Chandrapur district.

Maharaja Travels bus was en route from Rajura to Nagpur when the accident occurred. The driver applied the brakes abruptly as a cow suddenly crossed the path of the leading tanker. This sudden manoeuvre resulted in the passenger bus colliding with the rear of the overtaken tanker. Tragically, Dheeraj Kulkarni succumbed to his injuries during hospitalization. Out of the five seriously injured individuals, three are in critical condition.

All have been admitted to AIIMS Hospital, Nagpur, for intensive medical care. Those with minor injuries have been discharged after receiving initial treatment. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front of the involved vehicle sustained significant damage.