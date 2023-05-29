Open National Circuit squash: Sakib gets better of Chauhan to enter semis; Anahat Singh wins

Mumbai, May 29 Jamal Sakib of Services, seeded 5/8, scored a minor upset over fellow player from Services Vaibhav Chauhan (3/4) to enter the men's singles semifinals of the 6th NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament here, on Monday.

With both players familiar with each other's playing styles, fortunes changed hands with each game but a visibly tired Chauhan could not put up much of a fight in the decider, going down tamely in the event hosted by NSCI at their glass-backed squash courts,

Sakib prevailed 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 3-11, 11-5 to set up a last-four clash with second seed Suraj Chand of Delhi, who got the better of TN's Vikas Mehra (58) 13-11, 11-1, 7-11, 6-1 (Retd).

The other semis will be an all-Maharashtra affair, pitting top seed Rahul Baitha against Veer Chotrani (3/4) while Baitha defeated Shaan Dalal 13-11, 11-7, 11-6, Chotrani scored an easy 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 win over Sharan Punjabi.'

Women's matches also went according to form, with the top two seeds, Urwashi Joshi (Mah) and Anahat Singh (Delhi) booking their spots in the semis. Urwashi brushed aside Nirupama Dubey 11-2, 11-5, 11-9, while Anahat routed Bijali Darvada 11-0, 11-1, 11-1.

Yashi Jain, the Girls' U-17 second seed from Rajasthan, was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Maharashtra's Rudra Singh (5/8), losing 6-11, 11-5, 11-13, 5-11.

Aditya Chandani, the Boys' Under-17 top seed, was also run close in the quarterfinals, before rallying to win the decider and match 11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 7-11, 11-4 against unseeded Vedant Chheda.

Results (all quarterfinals):

Men's Singles: Rahul Baitha (1) (MH) bt Shaan Dalal (MH) 13-11, 11-7, 11-5; Veer Chotrani (3/4) (MH) bt Sharan Punjabi (MH) 11-5, 11-3, 11-6; Jamal Sakib (5/8) (Services) bt Vaibhav Chauhan (3/4) (Services) 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 3-11, 11-5; Suraj Chand (2) (MH) bt Vikas Mehra (5/8) (TN) 13-11, 11-1, 7-11,'6-1, Ret.

Women's Singles: Urwashi Joshi (1) (MH) bt Nirupama Dubey (MH) 11-2, 11-5, 11-9; Sunita Patel (3/4) (MH) bt Anjali Semwal (5/8) (MH) 12-10, 11-7, 14-12; Janet Vidhi (3/4) (MH) bt Mehak Gupta (MH) 11-1, 11-5, 11-3; Anahat Singh (2) (DL) bt Bijali Darvada (5/8) (MH) 11-0, 11-1, 11-1.

Boys' U19 Singles: Tavneet Singh Mundra (9/16) (MP) bt Naresh Shingva (MH) bt 11-5, 11-7, 11-4; Bhagwan Das (MH) bt Hunarpal Kohli (5/8) (MH) 11-3, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8; Adhish Kancharla (9/16) (MH) bt Tanish Vaidya (MH) 11-4, 11-7, 11-7; Yuvraj Wadhwani (2) (MH) bt Krish Dembla (9/16) (MH) 11-3, 11-3, 11-2.

Boys' U17 Singles: Aditya Chandani (1) (MH) bt Vedant Chheda (MH) 11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 7-11, 11-4; Priyaan Thakker (5/8) (MH) bt Ayush Verma (MH) 11-5, 11-2, 11-5; Arjun Somani (3/4) (MH) bt Dev Sharma (MH) 6-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10; Aryaveer Dewan (2) (DL) bt Raj Yadav (5/8) (UP) 11-7, 11-5, 4-11, 11-7.

Boys' U15 Singles: Mihir Bopana (TN) bt Siddharth Narang (MH) 11-3, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7; Saharsh Shahra (MP) bt Kamlesh Dama Dore (5/8) (MH) 11-1, 11-4, 11-9; Purav Rambhia (3/4) (MH) bt Arjun Morey (MH) 11-2, 11-1, 7-11, 7-11, 11-6; Ishaan Dabke (2) (MH) bt Aatik Yadav (5/8) (MH) 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9.

Boys' U13 Singles: Aryaman Singh (1) (KA) bt Vivaan Khanna (MH) 11-5, 11-2, 11-6; Yusuf Pardiwala (MH) bt Vinay Shinde (MH) 11-7, 11-3, 10-12, 11-7; Shreyansh Jha (3/4) (MH) bt Atharv Vasishta (KA) 11-3, 13-11, 11-6; Dhruv Bopana (2) (TN) bt Siddharth Chaudhari (MH) 11-4, 11-4, 11-5.

Boys' U11 Singles: Prabhav Bajoria (1) (RJ) bt Dhruv Dubey (MH) 5-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4; Krishiv Mittal (MH) bt Ayaan Arambhan (5/8) (MH) 14-16, 6-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-7; Aaditya Shah (3/4) (MH) bt Tilakvir Kapoor (MH) 11-4, 11-1, 11-5; Parshuram Lachaka (5/8) (MH) bt Viaan Khemani (HR) 11-6, 6-11, 11-4, 11-9.

Girls' U17 Singles: Navya Sundararajan (1) (UP) bt Durga Hiru Paradhi (MH) 11-1, 11-3, 11-3; Sanvi Batar (DL) bt Jiya Chotrani (MH) 11-4, 11-1, 7-11, 11-5; Akanksha Gupta (3/4) (MH) bt Aryaa Dwivedi (KA) 11-4, 14-12, 11-8; Rudra Singh (5/8) (MH) bt Yashi Jain (2) (RJ) 11-6, 5-11, 13-11, 11-5;

Girls' U15 Singles: Diva Shah (1) (MH) bt Prithika Deb (MH) 11-6, 11-4, 11-4; Kriya Saravanan (5/8) (TN) bt Saanvi Shree (TS) 7-11, 11-1, 13-11, 11-1; Aarika Mishra (3/4) (MH) bt Ishika Anand (DL) 11-2, 11-5, 11-3; Aelina Shah (2) (MH) bt Riyansika Verma (5/8) (KA) 11-4, 11-7, 11-5.

Girls' U13 Singles: Soniya Waghamare (MH) bt Eva Gupta (MH) 11-3, 11-5, 11-9; Vasundhara Nangare (9/16) (MH) bt Aashi Shah (3/4) (MH) 11-3, 11-6, 11-4; Arnaa Dwivedi (5/8) (TS) bt Deepshika Thorat (3/4) (KA) 11-3, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7; Aroma(2) (UP) bt Raayisha Naik (5/8) (MH) 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.

Girls' U11 Singles: Sudhanjali Yadav (1) (MH) bt Ruhi Lodha (MH) 11-5, 11-4, 11-1; Shanaya Parasrampuria (9/16) (MH) bt Jerusha Jebindran (TN) 11-9, 11-3, 13-11; Gargi Kadam (3/4) (MH) bt Aeva Parekh (MH) 11-5, 11-9, 11-3; Shanaya Roy (MH) bt Riyaa Dalal (5/8) (MH) 11-2, 8-11, 11-3, 11-8.

