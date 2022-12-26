Opposition has no love left for Vidarbha: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Opposition parties have "no love left for Vidarbha" as they are not taking up issues of the region during the ongoing state legislature session in the region's Nagpur city. Talking to reporters at the Aurangabad airport in Marathwada region, Shinde said his government was working for the common people and will continue to do so.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur. The opposition has been targeting the state government over various issues, including the raging border dispute with neighbouring Karnataka and a controversial allotment of a land parcel in Nagpur in 2021 when Shinde was the urban development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Opposition should have spoken about the issues of Vidarbha and taken up questions pertaining to the region. They have no love left for Vidarbha. It is now visible through their actions," he said. The CM was in Aurangabad to address a cleanliness drive organised by the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, a non-governmental organisation.Addressing a gathering after the cleanliness drive, Shinde said, "Our government is based on the common people's expectations and it will work for them. The work of the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan is commendable and is giving a good direction to people in the country."