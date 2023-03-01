Opposition leader submits breach of privilege notice against CM Eknath Shinde

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council submitted a breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for allegedly referring to Opposition legislators as anti-national.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve submitted the notice to the office of Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe.The senior MLC of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said the Chief Minister's alleged comments, made on the eve of the Budget session, were an insult to the supremacy of the legislature.

He appealed to Gorhe to accept the notice and send it to the privileges committee of the House for further action. In a related development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar requesting that he be allowed to speak in the Lower House on Shinde's remarks.

Both houses of the state legislature were adjourned for the day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's alleged chormandal remarks rocked the proceedings and triggered bedlam. Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, Raut allegedly called the vidhimandal (legislature) a chormandal (a body of thieves).