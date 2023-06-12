Opposition parties trying to come together for 2024 polls, but unable to name prime ministerial candidate

Opposition parties are trying to come together for the 2024 polls but are unable to name a prime ministerial candidate, and will be defeated again as in the last two general elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Shiv Sena leader was speaking to a select group of reporters at the Raj Bhavan where he met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. In the coming elections, all records of the Lok Sabha elections will be broken under the leadership of PM Modi and the BJP will win with a thumping majority under Modi, Shinde said.

Eknath Shinde took a swipe at the opposition parties which are set to meet on June 23 in Patna to chalk out a joint strategy against the BJP. If we talk about the 2024 polls, many parties are getting together against Modi, but they have not been able to name a person who can be their candidate. This had happened in 2014 polls as well, but Modi got a clear majority.

Modi does not respond to criticism, but works for the people. He does not give importance to his critics, Shinde added. He said his party will use its strength to help the BJP retain power under Modi's leadership. He said the amount of work done in the last nine years has surpassed what was done in 40-50 years before that.

The elections will take place on the issue of development. So many roads and airports have been built and several schemes implemented for the welfare of women. It is obvious that the people will vote for those who work for them. So, all records will be broken in 2024 elections, he said.