Osmanabad: Protesters set car ablaze after youth commit suicide for Maratha quota

A 30-year-old man from Madaj Village in Omerga taluka allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a village pond on Wednesday, stating that the Maratha community must receive a reservation. On Thursday, some agitated youths set a car on fire on the main road near the sub-divisional officer's office in the city and staged a protest. Tension prevailed in the city and surrounding areas throughout the day.

The body was transported to Omerga town from the village on Thursday morning after a youth named Kisan Mane committed suicide by jumping into a lake in support of the Maratha reservation. Thousands of Maratha community members took to the streets in protest.

Youths led a tribute rally through the city, chanting slogans such as ‘Kisan Mane amar rahe.’ The body was subsequently brought to the sub-divisional officer's office for a post-mortem examination. Some youths set a car on fire on the main road near the same office, causing significant panic in the area. As a precautionary measure, the funeral was postponed, and the body was returned to the village. Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m.