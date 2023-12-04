Outcome of MP polls would've been different had Congress contested with INDIA allies: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted that the results of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections could have been altered if the Congress had chosen to distribute some seats among the constituents of the INDIA bloc.

He also said the grand old party should revisit its outlook towards allies recalling that it was Kamal Nath who had opposed sharing of seats with Samajwadi Party during elections. However, Raut emphasized that the election outcomes would not lead to any discord among the members of the INDIA alliance.

It is my clear opinion that the Madhya Pradesh elections should have been contested as INDIA alliance. Had some seats been shared with the alliance parties, such as Akhilesh’s party, (Samajwadi Party), the Congress would have fared far better. His (Akhilesh’s) party has good support in some areas, including some 10-12 seats known as the strongholds of the party. It was Kamal Nath who opposed sharing of seats with him (Akhilesh), he told reporters.

Raut said the poll outcome has a lesson to learn that the INDIA alliance should contest future polls together. Teamwork was needed. State parties cannot be ignored any longer. One cannot do politics by ignoring local parties, the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson added. The next meeting of the INDIA bloc is scheduled on December 6 in New Delhi. Uddhav Thackeray will attend it, Raut said.