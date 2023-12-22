Over 100 get poisoning from food at wedding, 4 women critical

Chalisgaon (Jalgaon district): Over 100 people attending a wedding have developed a case of poisoning, most likely from food served at the venue. This incident occurred on Thursday evening. Affected patients are receiving treatment from various hospitals throughout the city. They include the young, elderly, and women alike while four elderly women are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the source of food poisoning is still not identified. The increasing number of poisoned individuals has spread concern among other attendees. A young man from Chalisgaon's Hirapur was getting married at Hirapur Road Lawns. After the first round of weddinggoers finished with their food, many complained of upset stomachs and vomiting. Since many from outside the city had left the city by the time the poisonings became apparent,

the number of affected is likely to rise further.

"Around three to four women are in a serious condition due to low blood pressure. Other patients have been tested and are undergoing treatment."

- Dr Abhishek Agarwal, Chalisgaon

"No one has informed the city police station about the incident. We were unaware of this problem."

- Sandeep Patil, Police Inspector, City Police Station, Chalisgaon

