Over Hundred injured during Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai

​​​​​​​​​​At least 111 Dahi Handi participants suffered injuries across Mumbai while forming pyramids where the festival was celebrated on a grand scale on Friday. 88 were discharged after treatment while 23 were admitted but are stable.

On August 17, Chief Minister Eknath Shide announced to provide insurance of Rs 10 lakh to Govinda squad members. “According to the directive, all the public-run hospitals have to provide free-of-cost treatment to the patients. Anyways, these hospitals don’t charge for treatment,” said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Thursday, Shinde said in the Assembly that the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi. The adventure sport tag will allow young participants at these events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.