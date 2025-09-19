Palghar Factory Blast: One Killed, Four Injured In Explosion at Manufacturing Facility

An unexpected explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district claimed the life of one worker and left four others injured, officials confirmed. The incident took place at Limbani Salt Industries around 7.30 pm on Thursday. According to Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Palghar District Disaster Management Cell, five workers were inside the factory when the accident occurred. "The mixing of metal and acid, a highly reactive process, triggered an explosion," he said.

One worker died on the spot, while two others suffered severe burn injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving critical care, Kadam said. Two more workers, who were at a slight distance from the blast site, escaped with minor injuries and are reported to be stable, he added. Fire brigade units and disaster management teams reached the factory promptly and brought the situation under control. Officials said that local police have begun a probe into the matter. An offence is likely to be registered after the authorities submit a detailed report. Of the five workers employed at the unit, Shiroli resident Deepak Andhere (38) died on the spot. Suresh Kom (55), who suffered burn injuries on the back, and Dinesh Gadag (40), who sustained facial injuries, are critical. The other two workers, Laxman Mandal (60) and Santosh Tare (51), sustained minor injuries.