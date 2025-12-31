Palghar Horror: Married Man Goes to Lodge with Lover, Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Probe Underway

Palghar: A shocking incident has came to light were a 33-year-old married man died in an suspicious circumstances in the Kalamb area of ​​Vasai. Deceased was in relationship with a young woman from Virar. Both went to a Farm House lodge located near the Kalamb beach in Vasai. Cause of death is still unclear and police are investigating the matter.

As per Maharashtra times report, deceased identified as Vicky Pardeshi, residing in Nalasopara went with his girlfriend to a Anandi Jeevan Farm House lodge located near the Kalamb beach in Vasai. While smoking a cigarette at the lodge, he suddenly experienced severe chest pain, and his condition deteriorated. Scarred by Vicky's sudden illness, his girlfriend informed the lodge staff. The lodge staff then immediately admitted him to a private hospital for treatment. However, doctors examined him there and declared him dead.

After the incident, Arnala Coastal Police officers and staff went to the Anandi Jeevan lodge. Vicky Pardeshi's body was sent for an autopsy, and the police recorded the death as accidental. They examined the location, watched security camera footage, took statements from the girlfriend and lodge employees, and started an investigation.

Also Read: New Year 2026 Wishes Scam Alert: Downloading APK Files Through WhatsApp Links Can Steal Your Data; Cyber Expert Shares Tips

Cause of Death Unclear

Vicky Pardeshi, who reportedly consumed energy drinks and smoked, may have died of a sudden heart attack, according to police speculation. The cause of death, whether natural or otherwise, will be determined by the post-mortem report. Arnala police are continuing their investigation.