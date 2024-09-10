​​Palghar Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Nalasopara; Three Arrested

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 10, 2024 11:35 AM2024-09-10T11:35:35+5:302024-09-10T11:35:39+5:30

A 30-year-old woman was gang raped by three people in ​​Palghar's Nalasopara area in Maharashtra. Local police have arrested ...

​​Palghar Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Nalasopara; Three Arrested | ​​Palghar Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Nalasopara; Three Arrested

​​Palghar Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Nalasopara; Three Arrested

A 30-year-old woman was gang raped by three people in ​​Palghar's Nalasopara area in Maharashtra. Local police have arrested three people in connection of the alleged gang rape. 

The Achole police station has registered a case against three individuals under various sections of the Bombay Nuisance Act (BNS).

The accused have been identified as Narendra Morya (31), Prakash Singh (26) and Panchraj Singh (35). Following their arrest, the police presented the three men before the court, which has granted police custody for five days to facilitate further investigation.

Open in app
Tags :NalasoparaMaharashtraRape newsCrime News