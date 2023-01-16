Palghar: Three held for practising 'witchcraft' to cheat man

On Sunday, police detained three men from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly practising 'witchcraft' and collecting money from people by promising to double it, according to officials.

According to district Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, the police intercepted a car and a bike in the Jawhar area on Friday and apprehended the three accused. During the investigation, the police found that the accused had asked Rs 1.5 lakh from a man from Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat and promised him Rs 5 lakh in return using their "supernatural power," the official stated.

According to them, the police recovered counterfeit currency notes, a 'trishul' (trident), and other ritual materials from their possession. According to him, the three suspects, aged 27, 46, and 55, were arrested and charged under relevant parts of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.