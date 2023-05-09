Palghar: Two held for trying to kill man over monetary dispute

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly trying to kill a man over a monetary dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The man's uncle had taken a loan of Rs 800 from a friend of the accused, but it was not returned. On Monday night, the accused arrived the shop of the man in Boisar area and allegedly attacked him and his friend with a sickle, a police spokesperson said. The accused were later arrested and booked under relevant provisions, he added.

In another incident, Gas agency employee allegedly killed his colleague following a quarrel in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. The incident took place on Sunday in Rabale area when the accused allegedly hit the 45-year-old victim and attacked his private parts with a sharp weapon, senior police inspector Sudhir Patil from Rabale MIDC police station said.