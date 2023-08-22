Palghar: Woman conductor of MSRTC bus dies on duty

Palghar district witnessed a heart-wrenching incident as a woman conductor of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus lost her life while on duty at the Palghar depot. The incident unfolded on Monday, August 21st, creating a sense of sorrow among the local community. The deceased has been identified as Manda Gurunath Kale, a resident of Sapne village in Wada taluka and an unmarried individual.

Manda Kale, who was stationed at the Palghar depot, had a regular workday on that fateful morning. After completing two trips from Palghar to Satpati, she was assigned a route from Palghar to Kalyan. However, during her duty hours, she started feeling unwell and sought some rest in the depot's restroom. Tragically, her condition rapidly worsened, prompting her colleagues to rush her to a nearby hospital in Manor.

Despite receiving initial treatment at the Manor Hospital, her health deteriorated further, leading medical professionals to recommend her transfer to Silvassa. Sadly, Manda's life couldn't be saved, and she passed away en route to Silvassa while being transported in an ambulance. This unforeseen and saddening incident has left a sense of mourning in the local community.