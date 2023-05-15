Palghar: Young couple commits suicide due to fear of marriage rejection

A young couple, a 20-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend, reportedly committed suicide in Palghar district of Maharashtra. According to reports, they entered into a "suicide pact" as they were afraid that their families would not accept their relationship.

On Sunday evening, a passer-by discovered the bodies hanging from a tree on a hill in the Talasari area and promptly informed the local police, according to officials.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately arrived at the scene and proceeded to transport the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem examination, as stated by the officer in charge of Talasari police station.

The couple had been living with the constant fear that their families would not approve of their relationship. The authorities stated that they had entered into a "suicide pact" and purportedly hung themselves from a tree in the hilly region.

According to officials, a case of accidental death has been registered. The police further stated that they are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.