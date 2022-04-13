Pandharpur Wari 2022: Date for ‘Ashadhi’ Wari announced

For several centuries, on Ashadhi Ekadashi, lakhs of Warkaris from Maharashtra and neighbouring states march around 230 kms from Dehu and Alandi (in Pune), with the 'palkhis' bearing the 'padukas' (foot imprints) of Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj to Pandharpur.

Due to the corona, the Ashadhi Wari celebrations have been interrupted for the last two years. However, the tradition was maintained among a few Warakaris. But now that the Corona is in control, the government has lifted all restrictions. Therefore, it is almost certain that the festival will be a celebrated this year. Similarly, it has been announced that Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will leave for Pandharpur on 21st June. In the meeting held on the eve of Ekadashi in Pandharpur, the schedule of on foot Wari was presented. This has created an atmosphere of excitement among the Warakaris. This year, the date has been extended in the Palkhi ceremony. Therefore, the palanquin will stay in Lonand for two and a half days and in Phaltan for two days. As per the demand of Dindikaris, vehicle passes will be issued with the signature stamp of Sansthan from this year onwards, said Adv Vikas Dhage Patil, Head of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Sohala.



