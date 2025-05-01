Pandharpur Wari 2025: Schedule of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Announced; Check Important Dates

This year, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will begin its journey from Alandi on June 19, 2025 and will head towards Pandharpur, as announced by the head of the palkhi ceremony. According to tradition, the palkhi will leave the Samadhi Mandir around 8 pm on June 19. Mauli’s first halt will be at Darshanbari Mandap in Rajoli. The palkhi will stay in Pune on June 20 and 21, followed by halts in Saswad (June 22–23), in Jejuri on June 24 and Walhe on June 25. After the ceremonial bath in River Nira, the palkhi will reach Lonand on June 26. Traditionally, the palkhi stays in Lonand for two days, but this year it will stay only for one day.

On June 27, the palkhi will halt at Taradgaon after the first standing ring ceremony at Chandoba’s Limb. It will then reach Malshiras and Phaltan on June 28, Barad on June 29, Natepute on June 30, and Purandawade on July 1. On July 2, the palkhi will stay at Barapur after the second round ring ceremony at Khudus Phata in the morning.

The procession will continue to Bhandishegaon on July 3, Wakhri on July 4, and arrive in Pandharpur on July 5. The main Ashadhi Ekadashi ceremony will be held in Pandharpur on July 6.

During the journey, several ceremonial halts will take place:

Standing ring at Limb (Chandoba)

First round ring at Purandawade

Second round ring at Khudus Phata

Third round ring at Thakurbua’s Samadhi

Second standing and fourth round ring at Bajirao Well in Wakhri (near Isbavi Paduka)

Third standing ring before entering Pandharpur

The return journey will begin on July 10, and after an 11-day walk, the palkhi will reach Alandi on July 20, as stated by Mauli Veer, the manager of the ceremony.