Panvel: 25-Year-Old Arrested with Country-Made Pistol and Live Cartridges

Panvel Taluka police arrested a 25-year-old man, Mohammed Hafijul Islam, from Apta in Panvel on Friday night. He was carrying a country-made pistol and five live cartridges.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap at a logistics company in Apta village around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Islam arrived at 8:50 p.m. carrying a bag. Officers detained him and found the pistol and cartridges during a frisk.

Islam admitted during questioning that he intended to sell the weapon. Police seized the pistol and cartridges, estimated to be worth 32,500 rupees. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The arrest comes amid heightened vigilance by Navi Mumbai police following the implementation of a model code of conduct for parliamentary elections.

"We've conducted route marches in various Panvel areas as part of election preparations," said Anil Patil, senior police inspector at Panvel Taluka police station. "Vigilance has also increased to check the illegal carrying of arms and drugs."

Earlier this week, Panvel City police arrested a 23-year-old man near the Panvel Railway Station who was in possession of two firearms. The man, who traveled from Uttar Pradesh, reportedly intended to commit a crime.