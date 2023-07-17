Pavana dam's water storage at 33.43%, concerns mount for Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pavana Dam, which supplies water to Pimpri-Chinchwad city, currently has half the water storage available compared to last year. On this date last year, 62.91 per cent water stock was available. In comparison, the dam currently has 33.43 per cent water storage.

Last year, with 62.91 per cent water stock in the Pavana Dam, the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad had no reason to worry. However, despite the arrival of July this year, the water level in the Pavana Dam has not reached a satisfactory level. Consequently, the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad are becoming increasingly concerned.

The Pavana dam, which supplies water to Pimpri-Chinchwad city, currently has 33.43 per cent water storage. Since June 1, the water storage in the Pavana dam has increased by 15.53 per cent. Last year, till date, the rainfall was 660 mm, somewhat lower than this year. The dam area has received 736 mm of rainfall this year.