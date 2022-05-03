People from other states might come to Maha to disturb law & order situation: Home Department

Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Raj Thackeray had on Sunday said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan (a call for prayer by Muslims) from May 4. Meanwhile, the police have initiated preventive action against the backdrop of law and order situation in the state. Maharashtra Home Department said that Intelligence has received reports that people from other states might come to Maharashtra to disturb the law and order situation in the state.

Also, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil briefed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about law and order in the state. The Chief Minister has directed the police to take all necessary measures to maintain law and order and not to wait for anyone's order.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Raj Thackeray had said while addressing gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.