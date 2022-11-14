PFI member Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra ATS

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 14, 2022 12:29 PM 2022-11-14T12:29:12+5:30 2022-11-14T12:29:42+5:30

A  Popular Front of India (PFI) member Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection ...

PFI member Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra ATS | PFI member Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra ATS

PFI member Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra ATS

Next

A  Popular Front of India (PFI) member Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with and FIR by Nashik ATS. 

Seven accused have been arrested so far in this regard. Nadvi has been accused of being involved in anti-national activities. Nadvi has been accused of being involved in anti-national activities. This has been disclosed by ATS.

 

Open in app
Tags : Popular front of india Popular front of india PFI Anti-terrorist squad maharashtra