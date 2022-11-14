PFI member Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra ATS
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 14, 2022 12:29 PM 2022-11-14T12:29:12+5:30 2022-11-14T12:29:42+5:30
A Popular Front of India (PFI) member Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection ...
A Popular Front of India (PFI) member Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with and FIR by Nashik ATS.
Seven accused have been arrested so far in this regard. Nadvi has been accused of being involved in anti-national activities. Nadvi has been accused of being involved in anti-national activities. This has been disclosed by ATS.
Open in app
A PFI member, Maulana Irfan Daulat Nadvi arrested by Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) in connection with an FIR by Nashik ATS. Seven accused have been arrested so far in this regard. Nadvi has been accused of being involved in anti-national activities: ATS— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022