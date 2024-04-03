Pimpri Chinchwad Police Arrest Absconding Murder Accused From Madhya Pradesh

Mahalunge MIDC police have arrested a man accused of strangling a 24-year-old youth to death on March 28. According to police, the victim, 23-year-old Kalu Rukewar, allegedly damaged the accused Ramsingh's mobile phone around 10 a.m. Enraged by this, the accused reportedly strangled Rukewar with a muffler, resulting in his death. The incident took place in Mahalunge village, near Pune. The accused, Ramsingh Sultansingh Gond, 30, a resident of Mahalunge, Pune, and native of Madhya Pradesh, fled the scene after the incident. Following a complaint filed by the deceased's brother at the Mahalunge MIDC police station, a case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Upon receiving the complaint, police immediately launched a search operation to apprehend the accused. Assistant Police Commissioner (Crime) and Crime Branch Unit 3 of the Pimpri Chinchwad police formed two teams to probe the case.Due to the accused's absence from the scene, Crime Branch Unit 3 officials examined CCTV footage of the area and conducted searches at Chakan Bus Stand, Mahalunge village, and Pune railway station. Tracking the accused's location was challenging as his mobile phone was switched off. Police questioned the accused's colleagues at his workplace during the investigation. Eventually, Crime Branch Unit 3 officials received a tip from an interstate informant regarding the accused's whereabouts in his native village of Riyana, Damoh District, Madhya Pradesh.

The investigation team learned that the accused was hiding in a field and approached the location to arrest him. Despite attempting to flee in the darkness, the accused was pursued and apprehended by the police in Damoh District, Madhya Pradesh.The accused was brought to the Mahalunge MIDC police station, presented before the court, and is currently in police custody for further investigation.