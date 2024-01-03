Pimpri-Chinchwad Sees 30 COVID Cases in a Month, No Cause for Panic Yet

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The city of Pimpri-Chinchwad has witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past month, with 30 individuals testing positive since December 2023. Tuesday, January 2, saw 353 suspected cases undergo testing, with 3 returning positive results.

"All infected patients display mild symptoms," assured Dr. Laxman Gophane, health officer, adding that only four required hospitalization. The remaining patients are receiving treatment at home.

Maharashtra's overall COVID-19 cases are trending upwards, with Pimpri-Chinchwad recording the highest number at 30.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation hospitals are fully prepared with beds, oxygen supplies, and ventilators, Dr. Gophane confirmed.

However, it's important to note that none of the currently active cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad have been identified with the new JN.1 variant.

Health Department Recommendations:

Suspected COVID-19 cases are actively being tested. Individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure are advised to wear masks and use sanitizers in crowded places. "Currently, we have 30 active cases in the city, of which only four are hospitalized," summarized Dr. Gophane. "All cases exhibit mild symptoms, so there's no need for panic. However, citizens should remain cautious."