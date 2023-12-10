Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal flags off 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' in Mumbai. Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre was also among the special invitee. The diversity of our country could be seen today during this Walkathon. A large number of women are enthusiastically participating in this Walkathon," said Piyush Goyal.

According to an official release by The Ministry of Textiles, the event aims to promote the handloom sari culture in India by inviting participation of women across the country to showcase their ways of wearing saris and thus present India as a country of “Unity in Diversity".“It will also promote the spirit of traditional textiles & support the idea of “Vocal for Local" and will raise awareness about fitness among women and to encourage them lead healthier lives," the release added.The Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh said, “By combining the economic, cultural, and regional elements, the 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' is poised to make a meaningful impact, celebrating the unity in diversity that characterizes India while simultaneously promoting the enduring legacy of handloom craftsmanship." The event is expecting a participation of more than 5000 women including leading professionals, Bollywood and television personalities, sports personalities, businesswomen, designers, influencers, housewives, women from the music industry and many more who are set to join the event adorned in their distinctive traditional attire.