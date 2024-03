PM Modi, Amit Shah to Visit Maharashtra Today, Details Inside

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/ Jalgaon / Nanded: The BJP's central leadership has increased its visits to Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit the state on the same day today (Monday, 4th March).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Adilabad, Telangana, via Nanded on Monday. On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold rallies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalgaon on Tuesday, 5th March.

Review in Akola

Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting of office-bearers in Akola on Tuesday to review the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Vidarbha. After the meeting, he will leave for the Jalgaon meeting. He will hold a meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 6 pm.