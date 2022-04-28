PM Modi discussed more on petrol & diesel issues rather than health issues: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi from yesterday's meeting. In view of the increasing COVID cases, PM Modi held a video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of all the states and discussed more on other issues rather than health issues.

Speaking to media today, Raut said, "The CMs were told that PM Modi would hold a meeting on Covid. PM Modi taunted the CMs of non-BJP states regarding petrol & diesel, it's not right. PM Modi was not expected to do so but CM Uddhav Thackeray & Mamata Banerjee have given the answer."

The Prime Minister had called upon opposition-ruled states to follow the Centre's decision by reducing taxes on petrol and diesel to provide relief to the people from the price hike.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit back and said that the state government cannot be held responsible for the spike in fuel prices.

"Today, in the price of one litre of diesel in Mumbai, Rs 24.38 is for the Centre and Rs 22.37 is for the state. In petrol price, 31.58 paise is central tax and 32.55 paise state tax. Therefore, it is not a fact that petrol and diesel have become more expensive due to the state," he said.

Thackeray said that Maharashtra collects the highest GST of 15 per cent in the country. Combining both direct taxes and GST, Maharashtra is the number one state in the country."