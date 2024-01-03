PM Modi to inaugurate major Infra-projects in Navi Mumbai

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has issued a tender for ground preparation work of various infra-projects in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai including the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) site. The cost of the work is estimated at Rs 2.65 crore. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to lay the foundation stones for two underground road projects in South Mumbai and Thane. He will also inaugurate Phase II of the Nerul/Belapur-Uran railway line as part of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project and officially open the Digha station on the Airoli-Kalwa route of the Central Railway's Trans-Harbour line.

The NMIA site is strategically located near both the Nerul-Uran rail network and the MTHL. Phase II of the Nerul/Belapur-Uran rail network was completed several months ago and awaits commercial operation. Currently, the line operates from Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar. CIDCO officials declined to provide further details about the site preparation work. However, there has been an increased police presence near the MTHL site. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde previously announced that PM Modi will inaugurate the MTHL on January 12.