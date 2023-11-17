PMC issues notice to 26 rooftop hotels, bars for violating norms

Following Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's directive to take stringent measures, Pune Municipal Corporation's Commissioner, Vikram Kumar, announced that notices have been issued to the proprietors of 26 rooftop bars and restaurants. In response, a joint committee, comprising representatives from the Collector's office, Municipal Corporation, and State Excise Department, has been appointed to initiate appropriate actions.

This action comes as part of the civic body's efforts to address the recurring issue of illegal structures reopening even after previous measures have been taken. The committee's focus is on finding a permanent solution to tackle and prevent the unauthorized operation of such establishments.

While the commissioner did not share the names, officials said, these rooftop hotels and bars are mainly located in Keshvnagar, Lohegaon (New), Kharadi, Baner, Balewadi, Koregaon Park and Mundhwa areas.

The hospitality sector is experiencing rapid growth in Pune city, particularly with the popularity of rooftop restaurants. However, authorities have deemed the concept both illegal and risky. In response to this concern, a meeting involving the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers was convened, leading to a decision to take action against such establishments. Despite notices being issued, these restaurants have chosen to disregard them, persisting in their operations.