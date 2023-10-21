Police announces curbs in South Bombay for World Cup matches at Wankhede

Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches at Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Police have issued an advisory for the spectators. As per the guidelines, the spectators are advised to use public transport to reach the match venue.

The spectators are advised not to carry a bag, water bottle, metal and inflammatory objects, etc, inside the Wankhede Stadium.The police have asked the spectators to report any suspicious object to the nearest security personnel. The World Cup 2023 matches will be held at Wankhede Stadium on October 21, 24, November 2, 7, and 15. England and South Africa are scheduled to clash in the 20th match today.