Police constable and relative killed in Pune-Mumbai Expressway accident

In the early hours of Tuesday, a tragic accident occurred on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Malavli, where a police constable and his cousin lost their lives, while his sister and son were injured. The collision took place between their vehicle and a tempo at Boraj village.

According to police, Shrikant Sawant, a 48-year-old police driver from Kasturba Marg police station, and his relative Janardhan Waman Sawant, aged 61 from Titwala near Kalyan, died in a car accident at Boraj village near Malavli. Shrikant's sister Ashwini Rane (54) and son Arya (20) were also in the car and were injured in the accident. Ashwini's condition is critical due to a head injury. The family was on their way to Mumbai from Kankavli in Sindhudurg district after attending a village gathering.

Sawant was driving the car behind the tempo, and when the tempo driver lost control and collided with the barrier on the Expressway, the car collided with the tempo.

The victims were promptly taken to a private hospital in Lonavala and Pavana by a team from Pune Rural police and Expressway authorities.