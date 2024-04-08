Police Crack Down on Spa Prostitution, Rescue Two Women in Nerul

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai Police successfully rescued two women from a massage parlour allegedly involved in human trafficking. A case has been filed at Nerul Police Station against the manager and owner of Pyrite’s Spa in Sector 13, Nerul. Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghodpade of AHTU received information regarding illicit activities at the spa. Acting on the tip-off, an undercover officer was deployed to investigate. It was confirmed that the owner, Deepak Laxman Sharma, and the manager, Arun Randhir Sarvatta, were jointly involved in the illegal operation.

During the sting operation, a decoy customer was solicited for Rs 5000, after which he was presented with two young women, both under the age of 25. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the undercover officer promptly alerted the waiting police team. Upon their swift intervention, the police apprehended both the manager and owner, rescuing the victims in the process. Subsequent investigations revealed that the spa owner specifically targeted vulnerable young women aged 20 to 25 from slum areas, enticing them with promises of massage jobs, only to exploit them in prostitution. Shockingly, the establishment was charging customers Rs 5000 for these illicit services, of which only Rs 2000 was being given to the victims, while the rest was pocketed by the perpetrators. The police suspect that this illegal operation had been running for several months unchecked.