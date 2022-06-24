Police detain Sanjay Bhosale, deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Satara Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's rebel leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde has given a clear signal that he will establish power in Maharashtra with the BJP. Therefore, it is believed that the movement to form a BJP-Shinde coalition government in the state will accelerate in a day or two.

For the past few days, some Shiv Sena MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, have been staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam. Satara Deputy District Chief Sanjay Bhosale had gone to the Radisson Blu Hotel to appeal to all these rebels to return to Maharashtra. He had also taken a sign saying 'Go back to Matoshri'. However, they have been taken into police custody. This is a sensitive area. Therefore, action will be taken as per law, police said.

Shiv Sena has demanded cancellation of 12 MLAs. Eknath Shinde has responded to this. No right to suspend. Because we have a large number of people and we have the strength to prove that number, said Eknath Shinde.

"I did not attend the meeting, so you are demanding cancellation of MLA. Did it ever happen? There is no example in the country that MLAs should be suspended for not attending the meeting. We also have the strength to prove our numbers" claims Eknath Shinde.

It is being said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is behind the revolt of Eknath Shinde. What is going on now is Shiv Sena's game. Uddhav Thackeray is also rumored to have sent Eknath Shinde and other MLAs to Guwahati, the media asked. I don't know anything about this discussion, replied Eknath Shinde.

