"Police Personnel in narcotics cases will face dismissal, not just suspension": Warns Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government has initiated a significant battle against the drug trade. He cautioned that police personnel implicated in narcotics cases will not only face suspension but also risk dismissal from service.

Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said in the legislative council that three police personnel have been dismissed in connection with the escape of drug kingpin Lalit Patil from a state government-run hospital in Pune in early October.

Patil was apprehended a few days later near Bengaluru. MLC Aniket Tatkare, affiliated with the NCP-Ajit Pawar group, raised concerns during a calling attention motion regarding the substantial discovery of drugs found in a non-operational chemical unit in Raigad district.

He also referred to the recovery of plastic packets containing charas along the Raigad coast a few months ago and asked the government to take action in the matter.

An official said on Friday police have seized mephedrone worth more than Rs 106 crore during a raid at a chemical company near Khalapur in Raigad district, located adjoining Mumbai, and apprehended three persons for allegedly manufacturing the banned substance at the facility.

Fadnavis, replying to the calling attention motion, told the house that sometime back Union Home Minister Amit Shah had presided over a meeting of state home ministers and DGPs to discuss ways to curb drugs trade.

