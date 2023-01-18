Police raid godown in Thane, seizes 100 tonnes of urea

An official said on Wednesday that police confiscated 100 tonnes of urea after raiding a godown in Maharashtra's Thane district. If it is found that the urea stock was illegally stored, action will be taken, as per Navnath Dhavle, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-2 Bhiwandi.

Urea is widely used as a fertiliser in agriculture.

According to the official, the police raided the Purna godown in Bhiwandi town on Tuesday and confiscated the stock after getting information that the urea was being kept illegally. He stated that a sample of the seized stock has been sent to Nashik for testing.