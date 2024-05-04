Police Recruitment: Unemployment So Bad, Doctors, MBAs, BTechs Want To Join Maharashtra Police

The Maharashtra Police recruitment initiative has attracted considerable attention, with an 17.76 lakh youths applying for the 17,471 available positions, as revealed by the office of the Director General of Police. Among the applicants, there is a notable presence of professionals, including engineers, doctors, B-Tech, and MBA degree holders. Remarkably, over 41 percent of the applicants possess advanced education qualifications, reflecting a diverse and highly educated applicant pool.

The surge in applications from highly educated individuals, including engineers, doctors, MBAs, LLBs, MSc graduates, B-Tech and BBA degree holders, indicates a growing trend. This increase is attributed to factors such as escalating unemployment rates, a rise in the proportion of highly educated individuals, and the allure of government employment opportunities.

The recruitment process, slated to conclude by late May, commenced after applications closed on April 15. It will entail outdoor and physical tests followed by a written examination. Anticipated to wrap up by the final week of August, selected candidates can expect training to commence by the end of October.

The application fee for government jobs typically hovers around Rs 1,000. However, the police department has extended relief, reducing the fee to Rs 450 for the open category and Rs 350 for the backward class. This adjustment has resulted in an estimated Rs 71.4 crore being deposited with the government from the collected application fees. A total of 17,76,256 candidates from across the state have submitted applications for the 17,471 available seats. The recruitment process is scheduled to commence once the model code of conduct concludes.

