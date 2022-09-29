Police rescues minor girl from flesh trade in Thane
Police have resuced a minor girl who were allegedly pushed into flesh trade in Maharashtra's Thane district.
The Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) on Tuesday sent a decoy customer to a restaurant where a woman had brought the two victims to force them into prostitution, senior police inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.
The woman was arrested and a case was registered against her under relevant provisions, he added. The two victims were rescued and sent to a rehabilitation home, he further stated.