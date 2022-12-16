Potrait of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar’s portrait removed from biryani outlet sparks row in Maha's Kolhapur

A potrait of Bahadur Shah Zafar hung on the wall of a biryani outlet in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur city was smashed up by a group of young men who termed the last Mughal emperor a descendant of Aurangzeb, police said.

No complaint was filed against anyone regarding the incident, said an officer of Rajarampuri police station in Kolhapur.

Some young men, who belong to a right-wing organization were visiting the biryani outlet where they saw Bahadur Shah Zafar’s portrait. They objected to it, saying why the picture of a `descendant of Aurangzeb had been hung on the wall and asked the eatery staff to remove it, he said.

The staff agreed but the portrait was not removed. On Wednesday night the group visited the eatery again, took down the portrait and smashed it up, said the officer. Bahadur Shah Zafar was the 20th and last Mughal emperor and also an Urdu poet.