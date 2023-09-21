Praful Patel shares photo with Sharad Pawar in new Parliament building

As both factions of the Nationalist Congres Party (NCP) get ready to present their sides before the Election Commission of India, Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, who is with the Ajit Pawar faction, shared a photo with NCP founder Sharad Pawar in the new Parliament building.

The Sharad Pawar group called it the magnanimity of the octogenarian leader. An electrifying day at the new Parliament House! The Rajya Sabha Chamber is a marvel, and sharing this moment with Hon’ble Sharad Pawar Saheb makes it even more special. And now, savoring some snacks and camaraderie with friends in the cafeteria – truly a day to remember! wrote Patel on X.

Patel is a member of the NCP rebels under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, who in July allied with the Shiv Sena and the BJP, who were in power in Maharashtra under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. Sharad Pawar has been replaced as the breakaway group's national president by Ajit Pawar. It has influenced the polling panel's stake in the NCP name and symbol.

Asked about Patel’s post, Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar group, said the party founder is the tallest leader in Indian politics and is respected by all. People from all walks of life feel honoured to take a picture with him and Mr Pawar humbly reciprocates. Since Praful Patel is a co-Parliamentarian and the occasion was the opening of the new Parliament building, Pawar Saheb stood for a picture at the request of Mr Patel, said Crasto.