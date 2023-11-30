"Prakash Ambedkar should be arrested," demands Narayan Rane over his election violence remark

Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane has called for the arrest of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar following Ambedkar's recent remarks predicting post-election violence in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.

Prakash Ambedkar says there can be riots. He has also given a date that something like this can happen between December 3 and December 10. Is this really the case in the state? Have you alerted the police? Narayan Rane was asked by reporters in Pune.

"How does Prakash Ambedkar know that there will be violence? An FIR should be filed against him, and he should be arrested," Rane said.

What Prakash Ambedkar said

Earlier this week, Ambedkar had said that after the election results of five states, the situation in the country might turn serious. He specifically referred to the ongoing polls in these states, with results expected after December 3, expressing concerns about potential unrest.

"Police have received instructions that anything can happen in the state after December 6. Police have been instructed to be alert.”

“Unfortunately, Muslims are being targeted in the country. On the other hand, reservation for OBCs is being targeted. Those who have nothing to do with this fight, who have no connection to the struggle of OBCs, will take control of this fight, and riots may ensue. Statements are being made that can escalate these riots. After the elections in five states, there could be a serious situation in the country," Prakash Ambedkar said.

Narayan Rane also addressed activist Manoj Jarange, suggesting that he explore the topic of reservation more deeply. Rane asserted, "He is still young. Marathas will never accept reservation from the OBC category."

In a direct attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, Rane stated, "Aaditya Thackeray will be jailed in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and Sanjay Raut will also go with him."

Discussing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rane highlighted the preparedness of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, emphasizing their consistent engagement in election preparations, including door-to-door outreach. Rane affirmed that the BJP has already initiated preparations for the elections.