'Pre-Planned Conspiracy’: Sharad Pawar Faction Criticises ECI Decision On Real NCP, Ajit Pawar Faction Welcomes It

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ruled in favor of the faction led by Ajit Pawar in a long-standing dispute within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The decision came after more than 10 hearings spread over six months.

The ECI based its ruling on a series of tests, including the aims and objectives of the party constitution, adherence to internal party democracy, and legislative majority. In this case, the ECI found that both factions had deviated from the party constitution and organizational elections, but ultimately favored the Ajit Pawar faction based on their legislative majority.

‘Pre-Planned Conspiracy’

The Sharad Pawar faction, which received the decision as a setback, raised concerns about the ECI's methodology. "This is a pre-planned conspiracy against Sharad Pawar," Clyde Crasto, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) spokesperson told LokmatTimes.com. "This is ruling against the Supreme Court. The legislative majority cannot be considered as political majority. We know under whose behest ED is working," Crasto added.

When asked about their future course of action, Crasto said, "We will continue to work for the common people under our president, Sharad Pawar."

‘Legal recognition of bold step’

However, Sunil Tatkare, MP from the Ajit Pawar faction, welcomed the decision. "Under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, we took a bold step and ECI has given a legal recognition to it. We wholeheartedly welcome the EC decision. We are working in a democratic way and this was bound to happen," Tatkare told LokmatTimes.com.

‘ECI's decision won't impact the disqualification process’

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar stated, "There will be no impact of the EC decision at all on the disqualification process of MLAs on either side. If any such situation comes in the future, as a speaker, I will take the decision on a factual basis."

The Election Commission (EC) declared on Tuesday that the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the legitimate Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Additionally, it instructed the group led by Sharad Pawar to select a new name for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state. The EC also assigned the NCP symbol 'Wall Clock' to Ajit Pawar's faction.

The EC's decision was based on the majority support in the legislative wing, considering that both groups were operating outside the party constitution and organizational elections, as observed by the poll body.

However, the EC granted a one-time opportunity to the faction led by Sharad Pawar to propose a name for their political entity and submit three preferences by Wednesday afternoon, given the imminent Rajya Sabha elections.