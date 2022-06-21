President Election: NDA nominates Draupadi Murmu for the post of President

New Delhi: Elections for the post of President will be held on July 18. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate in this election. BJP national president J. P Nadda made the announcement. Opposition groups called for Yashwant Sinha to run for the presidency. Voting for the presidency will take place on July 18 and the country will get a new president on July 21.

In this regard, J. P Nadda said that after discussions with the ND constituent parties, Draupadi Murmu has been declared the candidate for the presidency. It was decided that there should be a candidate from the Purvanchal constituency. Draupadi Murmu, a woman leader from the tribal areas, is being given a chance.

Who is Draupadi Murmu?

Draupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, has been the longest-serving governor of Jharkhand. She is the first tribal woman governor in that country. Draupadi Murmu, a resident of the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, was twice a BJP MLA from the Rayarangpur Assembly constituency. She was a minister in the BJP and Biju Janata Dal governments.

The opposition has declared Yashwant Sinha as its candidate for the presidency. Yashwant Sinha's name was brought forward by Trinamool Congress. Yashwant Sinha has served as Finance Minister in the Chandrasekhar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee governments. Yashwant Sinha has been instrumental in making important decisions regarding the Indian economy. Yashwant Sinha himself had set the time for presenting the budget in Parliament at 11 am instead of 5 pm.

