Prisoner from harsul jail in aurangabad tests positive for COVID

As the Corona virus outbreak is once again being seen in China, precautions are also being taken in India. In the meantime, the health department has been informed once again in every district, including the state. In the meantime, a corona report from a prisoner in Aurangabad's Harsul Jail has been positive. As a result, the health department has been informed, and the potential patients will be examined.

A prisoner from Beed who had been sent to the city's Harsul jail had a positive Corona report. As a result, the district's health department has been alerted once again. Suspects arriving from abroad will undergo an RTPCR test. The genome sequencing of some of the positive patients will be done. Also, the administration has informed me that suspected patients will be examined.

While the number of active patients in Aurangabad district has been zero for the past few days, an active patient has been reported as an inmate at Harsul Jail has tested positive. the Aurangabad Municipal Health Officer and District Health Officer have appealed to the citizens to be careful and have said that there is no reason to panic now. While there were no patients in the meantime, necessary precautions were being taken. The suspects are still being investigated. Particularly, Dr. Paras Mandlecha has stated that arrangements for patient treatment, testing of those arriving from international travel, etc., will be planned at the airport.